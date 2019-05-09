Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Stacey Abrams says she’s still considering presidential bid

May 9, 2019 5:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams says she’s still considering running for president in 2020.

Abrams answered “yes” when asked in an interview with Pod Save America airing Thursday afternoon if she was still contemplating joining the crowded Democratic presidential field.

Abrams has also been floated as a possible vice-presidential pick, though she recently downplayed the idea, telling ABC that “you don’t run for second place.”

Last month, Abrams ruled out a 2020 run for Senate. She had been courted by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has said he believes Abrams would have the best shot to defeat Republican Sen. David Perdue, one of President Donald Trump’s most loyal Capitol Hill allies.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

In 2018, Abrams came within 60,000 votes of becoming the first black female governor in U.S. history.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.