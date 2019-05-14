Listen Live Sports

State commission backs judge’s censure over conspiracy posts

May 14, 2019 7:51 am
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — County commissioners in Tennessee have voted in support of censuring a criminal court judge who posted links to anti-immigration articles and anti-Jewish conspiracy theories on social media.

The Commercial Appeal reports the Shelby County Commission voted Monday in favor of a resolution to ask the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct to issue a letter finding judicial misconduct against Criminal Court Judge Jim Lammey.

The newspaper reported that the Memphis judge posted multiple anti-immigration articles on Facebook. One article by David Cole tells Jews to get over the Holocaust and calls Muslim immigrants “foreign mud.”

Lammey wrote a letter to the commission saying “I adamantly deny the characterization of me by the local media and certain interest groups as being a Holocaust Denier, anti-immigrant and racist.”

___

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com

