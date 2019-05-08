Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Sweden says Russia expels 2 diplomats in reprisal

May 8, 2019 11:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Sweden says Russia expelled two Swedish diplomats after Stockholm turned down Moscow’s request to extend a Russian diplomat’s visa.

Swedish Foreign Ministry spokesman Patric Nilsson told Swedish newspaper Expressen on Wednesday that two Swedish diplomats have been asked to leave Russia.

Nilsson said Sweden earlier refused to extend a Russian diplomat’s visa and also gave a “negative response” to Moscow’s request for visas to add diplomatic personnel.

He says Swedish authorities assume “Russia has responded by asking two Swedish diplomats to leave Russia.”

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Asked if the Swedes’ expulsions were reprisals for Stockholm’s treatment of Russians, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Russia’s Tass news agency, “Your question contains the answer.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry typically does not comment on diplomatic expulsions.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.