Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Syrians demand details on fate of missing victims of IS

May 14, 2019 7:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Syrian families whose loved ones were taken by Islamic State extremists are pressuring governments in the international coalition to help them learn the fate of their relatives.

The families on Tuesday announced the creation of a Paris-based organization to help document the missing, after a meeting with French diplomats. Khalil al-Haj Saleh, who is leading the group, said the end of fighting and the capture of thousands of Islamic State fighters leaves a small window to find and document what happened to their loved ones, who include Syrian activists and journalists.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights has documented more than 8,000 cases of people missing after being detained by the Islamic State group; hundreds, if not thousands, of bodies have been found in mass graves, but most are unidentified.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.