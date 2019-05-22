Listen Live Sports

Thai police summon activists to hear sedition charges

May 22, 2019
 
BANGKOK (AP) — Thirteen Thai political activists have appeared at a Bangkok police station to answer a summons on sedition charges that critics say are part of a plan to remove a rising progressive politician from the political scene.

Wednesday’s move came on the fifth anniversary of a military coup that ousted the last elected government and almost two months after a general election that was touted as the next step toward restoring civilian rule.

The charges stem from a peaceful protest four years ago against military rule.

Last month, politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit was charged with sedition for the same incident. , Thanathorn’s Future Forward Party finished third in the March 24 poll and his supporters claim the move is aimed at reducing his party’s presence in the next parliament.

