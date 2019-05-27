Listen Live Sports

The Latest: 42 reported killed at 3 prisons in north Brazil

May 27, 2019 6:40 pm
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The latest on deadly violence at prisons in northern Brazil (all times local):

8:35 p.m.

Brazilian authorities say 42 inmates have been found dead at three different prisons in the capital of the northern state of Amazonas, a day after 15 prisoners died in a riot at a fourth prison in the city.

The Amazonas state prison agency says the 42 prisoners found dead Monday at prisons in Manaus all showed signs of asphyxia.

On Sunday, state officials reported that 15 inmates were killed during a prison riot at a fourth jail in Manaus. That was the scene of a riot in January 2017 left 56 dead.

___

6:35 p.m.

Brazilian authorities say several inmates have been found dead at three different prisons in the northern state of Amazonas.

Monday’s report came a day after officials in Amazonas said 15 inmates had died during a prison riot at a fourth jail. That prison in the state capital of Manaus was the scene of a riot in January 2017 left 56 dead.

The Amazonas state prison agency said Monday that several prisoners were “found dead by hanging inside their cells” during the day, but it could not yet give a precise number. Officials said they were still counting prisoners at the three jails.

The prison agency said that the situation was “under control” and that prisoners were under lockdowns.

