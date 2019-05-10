Listen Live Sports

...

The Latest: Another ex-St. Louis County official guilty

May 10, 2019 5:59 pm
 
1 min read
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the corruption case involving former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

The former chief executive of the St. Louis County Economic Development Partnership has pleaded guilty to a federal charge alleging that she helped cover up the pay-to-play scheme of the man who hired her.

Sheila Sweeney entered the plea to one count of misprision of a felony on Friday during a hearing in St. Louis federal court. She could spend up to three years in prison but will likely spend a year or less behind bars.

Prosecutors say Sweeney helped cover up the crimes of former County Executive Steve Stenger, who pleaded guilty last week to three federal corruption counts and is due to be sentenced Aug. 9.

Earlier Friday, businessman John Rallo pleaded not guilty to three federal bribery charges. Prosecutors say Stenger ensured that county contracts went to companies operated by Rallo, a contributor to his campaign.

11 a.m.

A businessman accused in a pay-to-play scheme with St. Louis County’s former top elected official has been indicted on three bribery charges.

Federal prosecutors announced the charges Friday against businessman John Rallo, who pleaded not guilty during a brief court hearing.

Meanwhile Sheila Sweeney, who was appointed by former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger to head the county’s economic development partnership, is due in court Friday to plead guilty to unspecified corruption charges.

Stenger, a Democrat, pleaded guilty May 3 to charges related to trading favors for campaign donations. Prosecutors say Rallo’s businesses benefited from the scheme.

Stenger resigned on April 29, which was the day his indictment was announced. He’s due to be sentenced Aug. 9.

