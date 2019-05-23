Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: British govt delays vote on Brexit bill

May 23, 2019 6:52 am
 
1 min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain’s departure from the European Union (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The British government has delayed plans to hold a vote on its key Brexit bill, as Prime Minister Theresa May faces remorseless pressure from her Conservative Party to step down.

May previously said she planned to publish the withdrawal bill Friday and hold a vote in Parliament the week of June 3. The bill implements the terms of Britain’s departure from the European Union and May says it is the “last chance” to secure an orderly U.K. exit.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

But there is no mention of the bill in the schedule of parliamentary business for that week, published Thursday. And Conservative lawmaker Mark Spencer told the House of Commons the bill will not be published this week.

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom, who had been due to introduce the bill, quit Wednesday, saying she could not support it.

___

9:15 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is hunkered down with close allies as she considers whether to give in to relentless pressure to resign, or fight on to save her Brexit plan and her premiership.

May’s fate looked sealed on Thursday after the resignation of Cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom, who quit saying she could not support the EU withdrawal bill that May plans to introduce to Parliament.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Conservative lawmakers want May to agree Friday that she will quit. If not, they are likely to try to topple her.

Lawmakers have already rejected May’s divorce deal with EU three times, and Britain’s long-scheduled departure date of March 29 passed with the country still in the bloc.

Many Conservatives blame May for the delay, and believe she is now an obstacle to Brexit.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.