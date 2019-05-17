Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Efforts to influence Flynn?

May 17, 2019 12:49 pm
 
1 min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

A federal judge has ordered portions of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report to be unredacted and made public in the criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan issued the limited order Thursday. Portions of the report relating to Flynn are redacted and would be made public under the order.

It is the first time a federal judge has ordered the Justice Department to make public portions of the report the agency had kept secret.

Mueller officially concluded his investigation in March. Attorney General William Barr released a redacted version of Mueller’s report in April.

Flynn is awaiting sentence after admitting to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

6:10 p.m.

Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn told the special counsel’s office that people connected to the Trump administration and Congress contacted him about his cooperation with the Russia investigation.

That’s according to a court filing from prosecutors Thursday that describes the extent of Flynn’s cooperation with the probe.

The document says Flynn and his attorneys received communications from unidentified people connected to the administration and Congress that “could have affected both his willingness to cooperate and the completeness of that cooperation.” Prosecutors say Flynn provided a voicemail recording of one such communication.

Flynn is awaiting sentence after admitting to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

