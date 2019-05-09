The Latest: News agency: Kim Jong Un oversaw missile drill

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on North Korea test firing at least one projectile off its western coast (all times local):

7:40 a.m.

North Korea’s state-run media says Chairman Kim Jong Un helped guide the firing of two suspected short-range missiles toward the sea. South Korean officials say Thursday’s event was the second weapons launch in five days and a possible warning that nuclear disarmament talks with Washington could be in danger.

The Korean Central News Agency says that “at the command post Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un learned about a plan of the strike drill of various long-range strike means and gave an order of start of the drill.”

The agency says Kim expressed “satisfaction with the deployment and strike assault” and noted that the drill “showed the full preparations of the defence units on the western front and the excellent ability of the units in the forefront area to carry out the task of strike, in particular.”

1:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he’s not happy about North Korea’s recent military tests.

Trump tells reporters at the White House on Thursday that “we’re looking” at the situation “very seriously right now.”

He says the weapons are smaller, short-range missiles, but adds: “Nobody’s happy about it.”

North Korea on Thursday described its firing of rocket artillery and an apparent short-range ballistic missile over the weekend as a regular and defensive military exercise.

In another sign of diminishing relations, the Pentagon also said Wednesday that it has suspended its efforts to arrange negotiations on recovering additional remains of U.S. service members killed in the North during the Korean War.

Trump, who has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un twice now, says: “I don’t think they’re ready to negotiate.”

10 p.m.

The U.S. Air Force has tested a missile on the same day that North Korea is suspected of having launched two short-range missiles.

The Air Force says it launched a Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

It says the launch was part of regularly scheduled tests of ICBMs to ensure they are ready for potential combat. It said the test was unrelated to any world events. It was the second such test in a little over a week. The Air Force normally does four or five such tests each year.

The ICBM test launches are planned months in advance.

The Air Force moved a Minuteman 3 missile from a launch silo controlled by the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming to the launch site at Vandenberg.

North Korea’s launch was its second in five days and a possible warning that nuclear disarmament talks with Washington could be in danger.

7:10 p.m.

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired two suspected short-range missiles.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff earlier said North Korea fired at least one projectile from its western province on Thursday afternoon.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said later that the North fired what appeared to be two short-range missiles. It says they flew 420 kilometers (260 miles) and 270 kilometers (167 miles), respectively.

It says South Korean and U.S. authorities are trying to find out more details about the launches.

6:30 p.m.

The Japanese Defense Ministry says none of the projectiles fired by North Korea has reached anywhere near the Japanese coastline.

The ministry says “at present, we are not aware of any situation that would pose an immediate threat to Japan’s national security.”

Japan apparently has downplayed its reaction to North Korea’s test firing of missiles on Saturday and Thursday as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe desperately seeks to secure a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile from its western area. It’s the second such launch in the last five days.

5 p.m.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff had no other immediate details of the Thursday afternoon launch.

North Korea and the United States are currently deadlocked in diplomacy meant to rid the North of its nuclear arsenal.

The launch came hours after the North through its state media described its earlier firing of rocket artillery and an apparent short-range ballistic missile on Saturday as a regular and defensive military exercise and ridiculed South Korea for criticizing the launches.

