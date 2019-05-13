Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Jury selection begins in Hawaii corruption case

May 13, 2019 3:58 pm
 
1 min read
HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on jury selection in Hawaii corruption case (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Hundreds of prospective jurors are filling out questionnaires in the first step for selecting jurors to serve on a closely watched corruption case involving the highest levels of Honolulu law enforcement.

Because of the intense publicity surrounding the case, 400 prospective jurors were called for the initial phase of jury selection on Monday.

There wasn’t enough space for them all at courtroom so they showed up at a venue called the Neal Blaisdell Center where concerts, expos and other large events are usually held.

Honolulu’s former police chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine Kealoha, a former city prosecutor, are accused of abusing police resources to frame a relative.

Prosecutors say they framed Katherine Kealoha’s uncle for stealing their mailbox to cover up financial fraud that supported their lavish lifestyle.

8 a.m.

Jury selection is expected to begin in a closely watched corruption scandal involving the highest levels of Honolulu law enforcement.

Because of the intense publicity surrounding the case, 400 prospective jurors are needed for the initial phase of jury selection Monday.

The judge was concerned the U.S. courthouse in downtown Honolulu wouldn't be able to accommodate that many people, so he reserved a room at the Neal Blaisdell Center a few miles away.

It's normally a venue for concerts, expos and other large events.

