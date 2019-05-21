The Latest: Edelen concedes in Dem primary for Kentucky gov.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on Kentucky’s primary election (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Democrat Adam Edelen’s political comeback has come up short as the former state auditor has conceded in his run for the Democratic nomination for governor in Kentucky.

In his concession speech Tuesday evening, Edelen pitched his progressive ideas to the end. He talked about the need to build a modern state economy that includes creating renewable energy jobs in coal-producing Kentucky.

Advertisement

Edelen urged Democrats to rally around the party’s gubernatorial nominee, who will challenge Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

Edelen, who ran attack ads against rival Andy Beshear in the gubernatorial primary, described the primary squabbles as “family differences.” Edelen says Bevin and his “radical cohort” will bring Democrats together.

Edelen’s political rise took a sudden fall four years ago when he lost his reelection bid for state auditor.

___

7:55 p.m.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has cleared his first hurdle toward a second term, defeating three challengers to win the Republican nomination.

Bevin beat three Republican challengers in Tuesday’s primary election. They were state Rep. Robert Goforth, William Woods and Ike Lawrence.

The governor is an ally of President Donald Trump, who remains a popular political force in the state. The governor’s strong showing Tuesday gives him a boost heading into the fall campaign in a state that has trended overwhelmingly toward the GOP.

At least among Republican voters, Bevin overcame a series of self-inflicted political wounds from his feud with groups representing public school teachers. Bevin’s approval ratings had slumped after his failed attempt to change the state’s struggling public pension systems.

___

12:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump has tweeted support for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in Kentucky’s primary election.

Trump’s tweet encouraged Kentuckians to vote for Matt Bevin on Tuesday, saying he “has done a fantastic job for you and America!”

Voter Tom Priddy in Lawrenceburg cast his vote for Bevin on Tuesday morning. He says he appreciates that the governor is a strong Trump ally.

A spokeswoman for the secretary of state’s office says things were going smoothly at the polls, but turnout was light and might end up lower than the projected 12.5%.

Bevin faces state Rep. Robert Goforth and two other challengers in the GOP primary.

Bevin’s standing with conservatives is being tested after a turbulent term. Among other things, he has lashed out at teachers who used sick days to attend protest rallies.

___

8:30 a.m.

Voters in Kentucky are casting ballots in a primary that will deliver an initial verdict on the job performance of Gov. Matt Bevin.

The ally of President Donald Trump faces state Rep. Robert Goforth and two other challengers in Tuesday’s GOP primary.

Democrats are choosing between three leading gubernatorial candidates on a ballot that also includes contested primaries for attorney general and other statewide offices.

Bevin’s standing with conservatives is being tested after a turbulent term. Among other things, he has lashed out at teachers who used sick days to attend protest rallies.

The leading Democrats running for governor are Attorney General Andy Beshear, ex-state auditor Adam Edelen and longtime state Rep. Rocky Adkins.

Beshear is the son of Kentucky’s last Democratic governor.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.