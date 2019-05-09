Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Pence says US working to reach China trade deal

May 9, 2019 3:31 pm
 
GLYNDON, Minn. (AP) — The Latest on Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Minnesota to tout a trade agreement with Mexico and Canada (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence says the Trump administration is working “hour by hour” to reach a trade agreement with China, as the U.S. is poised to raise tariffs on Chinese imports.

But Pence says negotiators have to “stand firm.”

U.S. and Chinese negotiators are set to resume trade talks later Thursday in Washington. The United States plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports from 10% to 25% on Friday.

Pence says if a deal is not reached, the administration will look for ways to provide additional support to farmers. But he was not specific.

The vice president was at a farm in western Minnesota on Thursday to promote the administration’s new North American trade agreement.

Pence called on Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson, chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, to help persuade Speaker Nancy Pelosi to put the U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade agreement to a vote.

___

11:15 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence plans two tour stops in Minnesota to talk about the stalled trade deal with Mexico and Canada. He’s likely to hear differing opinions on part of the plan to replace NAFTA.

Pence is scheduled to begin his day Thursday at a farmstead 10 miles east of Fargo, where some agriculture leaders plan to ask about lifting steel and aluminum tariffs. Farmers say the tariffs are hurting them and the chances of passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA,

Pence will then travel to St. Paul and a give a speech at Gerdau Ameristeel, one of the mills that the administration’s tariffs are meant to help.

U.S. Republican Rep. Pete Stauber, whose district includes the Minnesota Iron Range, says the USMCA does not pit farmers against steel workers.

