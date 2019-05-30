The Latest: Prosecutor: Army vet targeted 2 people in crowd

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a California man accused of intentionally driving into a group of pedestrians (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Prosecutors say an Army vet ran his car into a crowd of pedestrians in California because he believed two of the people looked like they were Muslim or Indian.

The disclosure came Thursday as prosecutors said they will add two hate crime allegations against 34-year-old Isaiah Peoples.

Peoples is also facing eight counts of attempted murder after police said he deliberately plowed his car into people at a Sunnyvale crosswalk last month.

A 13-year-old girl remains hospitalized on life support.

Peoples’ mother said her son has struggled with PTSD since serving in Iraq from June 2005 to May 2006.

Peoples could enter a plea at a hearing expected later Thursday.

