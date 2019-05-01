Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Somali American police group pans Noor verdict

May 1, 2019 9:32 am
 
2 min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on a Minneapolis police officer being convicted of murder and manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an unarmed woman who had called 911 (all times local):

8:15 a.m.

An association for Somali American police officers says it believes institutional prejudice “heavily influenced” the murder conviction of a Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman.

Mohamed Noor was convicted Tuesday in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual citizen of Australia and the U.S. who had called 911 to report a possible rape behind her house. Noor shot Damond when she appeared at the squad car’s window immediately after what he said was a loud bang that startled him and his partner.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Minnesota-based Somali American Police Association also said in its statement that the Hennepin County prosecutor had “other motives” than serving justice in going after Noor. County Attorney Mike Freeman has rejected the suggestion that race played any part in charging Noor.

Noor was fired after he was charged.

___

12 a.m.

A jury took little more than a day to convict a black Minneapolis police officer of murder and manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an unarmed white woman who had called 911 to report a possible crime.

The guilty verdict sparked questions about whether race played a role.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Mohamed Noor is Somali American. He was convicted in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia. Noor testified he shot Damond after becoming startled, and she appeared at his partner’s window, raising her arm. 

It’s rare for police officers to be convicted, but some Minnesota community members say they saw this coming for Noor because he is Somali American.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said race is not a factor in his work and the evidence shows Noor acted unreasonably.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.