The Latest: Tennessee speaker aide resigns amid allegations

May 6, 2019 8:11 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on the Tennessee House speaker’s chief of staff (all times local):

7 p.m.

The Tennessee House speaker’s top aide has resigned amid allegations involving racist and sexually explicit texts.

Chief of Staff Cade Cothren’s resignation also came Monday after he admitted to doing cocaine on the job when he held a different position.

House Speaker Glen Casada confirmed the resignation to The Associated Press.

___

2:40 p.m.

A top aide for Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada has admitted using cocaine in a legislative office building.

Chief of Staff Cade Cothren on Monday told news outlets he used the drug at work several years ago but no longer does so.

But Cothren didn’t give a clear response to allegations that during that time frame he also sent texts in which he used racial slurs and called black people idiots. WTVF-TV first reported on the texts last week.

The TV station quotes the 31-year-old aide as saying in an email Monday that because the texts allegedly happened years ago, “I can sincerely say it is hard for me to remember things with absolute clarity.”

