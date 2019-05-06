Listen Live Sports

Government News
 
The Latest: Trump’s ex-lawyer arrives at prison

May 6, 2019 3:54 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on Trump’s ex-lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen leaving to start his prison sentence (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer and fixer has arrived at an upstate New York prison to start a three-year sentence for crimes including campaign finance violations related to hush-money payments made on Trump’s behalf.

A vehicle carrying Michael Cohen arrived at around 11:30 a.m. EDT Monday at the federal prison in Otisville, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

While leaving his Manhattan apartment earlier, he paused briefly and spoke to a media throng. Cohen said he looks forward to the day when he can “share the truth.” Cohen condemned the “xenophobia, injustice and lies at the helm of our country.”

___

10:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer and fixer has left his Manhattan home before starting a three-year prison sentence for crimes including campaign finance violations related to hush-money payments made on Trump’s behalf.

Michael Cohen was expected to report later Monday at the federal prison in Otisville, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

He paused briefly outside the building and spoke to a media throng, saying he looks forward to the day when he can “share the truth.” Cohen condemned the “xenophobia, injustice and lies at the helm of our country.”

Then he was escorted to a waiting vehicle and driven away.

___

12:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump ex-lawyer and fixer is due to start a three-year prison sentence Monday for crimes including campaign finance violations related to hush-money payments made on Trump’s behalf.

Michael Cohen is expected to report to the Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville, a prison tucked in the lush countryside 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of New York City. A minimum-security prison camp there has become a haven for white-collar criminals including including “Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Fyre Festival fraudster Billy McFarland.

Cohen, who’s been disbarred, is trading plaid blazers for khaki prison garb after trying and failing in recent weeks to get his sentence delayed or reduced.

His legal team asked House Democrats last month to intercede after Cohen testified on Capitol Hill, but they were reticent to do so. Cohen’s lawyers said federal prosecutors in New York were also no help.

