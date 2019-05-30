Listen Live Sports

Top aide to Stenger to plead guilty in corruption case

May 30, 2019 4:06 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger’s chief of staff is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the pay-to-play scheme that has already ensnared Stenger and one of his appointees.

The U.S. attorney’s office in St. Louis says Bill Miller will plead guilty Friday to theft of honest services through bribery and wire fraud.

No other details were released about the allegations against Miller.

Stenger, a Democrat, pleaded guilty on May 3 to charges for directing county contracts to campaign donors. Federal prosecutors cited businesses operated by John Rallo, who was indicted earlier this month. Rallo has pleaded not guilty.

Sheila Sweeney, the county’s former economic development chief, pleaded guilty to helping cover up Stenger’s crimes.

Stenger and Sweeney face sentencing in August.

