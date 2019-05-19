Listen Live Sports

Town hall focuses on women of color running for office

May 19, 2019 12:04 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More than 200 women have attended a town hall meeting to promote women of color running for local and statewide office in Virginia.

The event on Saturday at Virginia Union University was hosted by She the People, a national progressive group.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that speakers included two African American women who are exploring gubernatorial runs: Sen. Jennifer McClellan, a Democrat from Richmond, and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, a Democrat from Prince William.

A third African American lawmaker, Del. Charniele Herring, a Democrat from Alexandria, teased a run for attorney general during the event.

The lawmakers and advocates discussed issues that affect communities of color and the importance of having women of color to represent those interests.

Every seat in the General Assembly is up for grabs in November.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

