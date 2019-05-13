Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trial of Armenia’s ex-president opens over police crackdown

May 13, 2019 11:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A court in Armenia has opened a trial of the country’s former president on charges stemming from a deadly police crackdown on a demonstration a decade ago.

Robert Kocharian, who has been jailed since December on charges of violating constitutional order for ordering the crackdown, contends the case is political revenge by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, who was a leader of the 2008 protest against election fraud.

Eight demonstrators and two police officers died in the clash.

The demonstration was protesting results of an election two weeks earlier that declared Serzh Sargsyan as Kocharian’s replacement. Sargsyan, who was supported by Kocharian, served as president for the next 10 years before briefly serving as prime minister. Mass protests led by Pashinian drove Sargsyan out of office a year ago.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.