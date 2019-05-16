Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump: 2020 rival Buttigieg’s same-sex marriage is ‘great’

May 16, 2019 4:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he thinks “some people” may have an issue with 2020 Democratic rival Pete Buttigieg’s (BOO’-tuh-juhjehz) same-sex marriage, but he thinks “it’s great.”

Trump tells Fox News Channel’s “The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton” in an interview airing Sunday that “I think it’s absolutely fine” that Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are open about their relationship on the campaign trail.

Trump agreed with Hilton that Buttigieg’s candidacy is a sign of progress for the country. He says, “I think that’s something that perhaps some people will have a problem with. I have no problem with it whatsoever. I think it’s good.”

During his 2016 campaign, Trump suggested he’d appoint conservative justices to overturn a Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage. But he called the issue “settled” shortly after his election.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sky Soldiers under cover of darkness

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.