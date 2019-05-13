Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump meets with Hungary’s far-right prime minister

May 13, 2019 2:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is meeting with Hungary’s far-right prime minister — another example of the president not being shy about engaging with foreign leaders not warmly embraced by the West.

Trump and Hungary’s Viktor Orban both have espoused hard-line anti-migration rhetoric. Orban says he hopes he and Trump can coordinate that stance into a global alliance.

Hungary’s foreign minister told state radio on Sunday that an anti-migration alliance is being formed and noted that Hungary and the U.S. were among a handful of countries that last year opposed a United Nations migration pact.

Orban and Trump, who wants Central Europe to curry favor with the U.S. as opposed to China and Russia, also are to discuss on Monday Hungary’s plan to buy medium-range missiles from the U.S.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.