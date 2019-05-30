Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump thanks Turkey for release of US scientist

May 30, 2019 1:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is thanking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH’-jehp TY’-ihp UR’-doh-wahn) for the release of a Turkish-American scientist imprisoned in Turkey for nearly three years.

Serkan Golge, a NASA scientist, was on a family visit in southern Turkey when he was arrested in the aftermath of a failed coup, which Turkey blames on U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. Golge was convicted in February 2018 for membership in a terror group.

Trump said Thursday that Golge would soon be released to the U.S.

The State Department declined to discuss why he was released.

Advertisement

Trump and Erdogan are to meet at next month’s Group of 20 summit to discuss bilateral issues, including Ankara’s plan to buy a Russian missile defense system that has raised the ire of the United States.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.