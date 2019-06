Trump thanks Turkey for release of US scientist

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is thanking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH’-jehp TY’-ihp UR’-doh-wahn) for the release of a Turkish-American scientist imprisoned in Turkey for nearly three years.

Serkan Golge, a NASA scientist, was on a family visit in southern Turkey when he was arrested in the aftermath of a failed coup, which Turkey blames on U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. Golge was convicted in February 2018 for membership in a terror group.

Trump said Thursday that Golge would soon be released to the U.S.

The State Department declined to discuss why he was released.

Trump and Erdogan are to meet at next month’s Group of 20 summit to discuss bilateral issues, including Ankara’s plan to buy a Russian missile defense system that has raised the ire of the United States.

