The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Trump to make 2020 bid official – again – at Florida rally

May 31, 2019 4:57 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will be announcing his reelection campaign next month in Orlando, Florida.

Trump tweeted Friday that he will hold a June 18 rally and will be joined by first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Pence’s wife, Karen.

The kickoff event is symbolic, coming a week before the first Democratic presidential debates . Trump formalized his reelection effort hours after he was sworn in on Jan. 20, 2017, held his first rally in Florida four weeks later and has already raised more than $130 million for his 2020 effort.

