Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump to visit South Korea in June for talks on North

May 15, 2019 9:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will travel to South Korea in June for talks on the North Korean nuclear program, three months after a failed summit with North Korea’s leader in Vietnam.

The White House says Trump will meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in conjunction with his trip to Japan for the G-20 summit.

The White House says they “will continue their close coordination on efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization” of North Korea. Trump and Moon will also discuss issues of importance to their two nations.

Trump’s efforts to bring about the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula have stalled since he abruptly pulled out of the February summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The North has since restarted some missile testing.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

__

This story corrects that the last Trump-Kim summit was in February, not March.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.