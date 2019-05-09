Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Trump: Trade deal was close, but China tried to renegotiate

May 9, 2019 2:20 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the United States was close to a trade deal with China, but then China tried to renegotiate.

Trump said Thursday that the Chinese wanted to come back to continue negotiations. He added that if it doesn’t work out, the U.S. has an “excellent” alternative.

The United States plans to raise tariffs on Chinese imports on Friday. U.S. and Chinese negotiators are to resume trade talks Thursday.

Trump also said that Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) sent him a “beautiful letter” and he will “probably” speak to him on the phone.

Trump says, “I have no idea what’s going to happen.”

