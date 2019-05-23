Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump visits Arlington National Cemetery before Memorial Day

May 23, 2019 9:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump paid his respects Thursday to those who died in service to the United States by placing American flags at several gravesites during an early Memorial Day visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, participated in a decades-old tradition known as “flags in.”

Every Thursday before the holiday, members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, or the Old Guard, honor the nation’s fallen heroes by placing American flags at each service member’s headstone.

Trump and the first lady each placed three flags at three headstones after making a quiet trip to the hallowed burial ground.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Presidents typically lay a wreath and deliver remarks at the cemetery on Monday, which is Memorial Day, but Trump will be in Japan on a state visit.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1941: FDR proclaims emergency in response to Nazi threats

Get our daily newsletter.