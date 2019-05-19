Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UAE energy minister hints at support for oil production cuts

May 19, 2019 4:34 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The United Arab Emirates’ energy minister said Sunday he does not think oil producing nations should relax the production cuts currently in place.

Suhail al-Mazrouei spoke to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting in Saudi Arabia of the world’s major oil producers. His comments suggested there’s support within the OPEC oil cartel to extend the 1.2 million barrels a day cut in place since January.

“I don’t think, as the UAE, that today from the market conditions that we are seeing that relaxing the cut is the right measure,” he said.

He added that there have not been major oil shortages in the market from U.S. sanctions on Iranian and Venezuelan oil exports.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

As part of the six-month deal reached in December, OPEC countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, were expected to cut production by 800,000 barrels a day while non-OPEC countries, including Russia, trim 400,000.

The meeting Sunday in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jiddah was aimed at monitoring and reporting conformity levels of countries to that agreement.

The group, known as OPEC+, is expected to decide at a meeting in late June, based on further data points, whether to rollover the current cuts to the second half of the year.

The cuts in place were aimed at propping up oil prices after a sharp fall last year. Oil is now trading above $70 a barrel and closer to what’s needed to balance state budgets among Gulf Arab producers.

President Donald Trump, however, has called on major Mideast oil producers to keep oil prices from rising.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
5|21 DOT 2019 Cybersecurity Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldiers on the move during a readiness exercise in Poland

Today in History

1958: First US-launched satellite makes final transmission

Get our daily newsletter.