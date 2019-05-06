Listen Live Sports

UN honors 115 peacekeepers and staff who lost their lives

May 6, 2019 9:50 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations has honored 115 U.N. peacekeepers and staff from 43 countries who lost their lives working for the global organization, standing in silent tribute to their sacrifice at a memorial service.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted their “often perilous” work and stressed that all who perished “died in the service of humanity — keeping the peace, providing humanitarian assistance” and promoting U.N. development goals.

The names of all 115 staffers — 103 of them African peacekeepers — who died between January 2018 and March 2019 were read at Monday’s service attended by families of the fallen and diplomats from many nations.

In addition, Guterres paid tribute to 19 civilians from U.N. agencies and programs who died and 21 U.N. colleagues who perished in the Ethiopian Airlines disaster in March.

