Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UN launches new program to disrupt terrorist fighter travels

May 7, 2019 6:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Office of Counter-Terrorism is launching a new program to help countries detect and disrupt travel by foreigners who have fought for extremist groups such as Islamic State and al-Qaida.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday that the U.N. Countering Terrorist Travel Program uses a new “goTravel” software system to collect, process and share passenger information with national and international authorities.

He said that after the defeat of IS in Syria and Iraq, many of the more than 40,000 foreigners estimated to have fought there are trying to return home or relocate to safe havens where they could carry out terrorist attacks and recruit new followers.

Guterres says that “detecting and disrupting these terrorists and other high-risk criminals … is a high priority for the international community.”

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.