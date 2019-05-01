FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asia markets mostly closed, Sydney up after new S&P 500 high

BANGKOK (AP) — Financial markets were mostly closed in Asia today for holidays after Wall Street capped a wobbly trading session with meager gains.

Australia’s S&P ASX 200 rose 0.8% today after ANZ reported a 2% increase in its profit, kicking off the earnings season for the country’s Big Four banks. New Zealand’s benchmark fell 0.6%.

There was no word of specific progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China that were underway in Beijing. With most global markets closed, investors are focusing on a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

On Wall Street Tuesday, a late spurt of buying helped the S&P 500 claim an all-time high for the third straight trading session after hovering below its previous high for most of the day.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, to 2,945.83, while Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% to 26,592.91.

The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, fell 0.8% to 8,095.39. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks dropped 0.4% to 1,591.21.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 2.50% from 2.53% late Monday.

CHINA-US-TRADE

US, China begin new round of tariff war negotiations

BEIJING (AP) — American and Chinese trade negotiators have begun more talks aimed at ending a tariff war after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said U.S. officials might be moving toward a decision on whether to make a deal with Beijing.

Today’s meeting follows statements by both governments that they were making progress, which has helped to reassure jittery global financial markets.

Washington is pressing Beijing to roll back industry development plans it says are based in part on stolen technology and that violate its market-opening commitments.

Mnuchin said Monday talks this week and next week would help American officials decide whether to recommend to President Donald Trump whether to agree to a deal with Beijing.

FEDERAL RESERVE

Fed seen as sure to leave rates alone despite Trump pressure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is all but sure to keep interest rates on hold today — and for the foreseeable future — even as President Donald Trump keeps up his attacks on the Fed for not cutting rates.

The Fed will likely reiterate a message that has reassured consumers and investors since the start of the year: No rate hikes are likely anytime soon. The Fed’s low-rate policy is keeping borrowing costs down, helping boost stock prices and supporting an economy that’s growing steadily. And with inflation remaining tame, the Fed is seen as able to stay on the sidelines at least through this year.

Yet Trump insists the economy can do better, and to that end he is demanding what almost no mainstream economist would favor: Cutting rates further.

MAY DAY RALLIES

Thousands march on May Day, demand better working conditions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Thousands of trade union members and activists are marking May Day by marching through Asia’s capitals and demanding better working conditions and expanding labor rights.

A South Korean major umbrella trade union has issued a joint statement with a North Korean workers’ organization calling for the Koreas to push ahead with engagement commitments made during a series of inter-Korean summits last year.

Many of the plans agreed between the Koreas, including joint economic projects, have been held back by a lack of progress in nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.

May Day rallies are also being held in the Philippines, Malaysia, Cambodia, Myanmar and elsewhere in Asia.

OPIOD-LAWSUIT HOSPITALS

West Virginia hospitals sue opioid companies; want damages

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Hospitals in West Virginia have banded together to sue some of the country’s largest opioid companies, saying they flooded Appalachia with powerful painkillers and forced medical centers to deal with the financial repercussions.

Nearly 30 West Virginia hospitals and 10 affiliates in Kentucky have signed on to the suit filed Monday in Marshall County, West Virginia. The hospitals’ lawyer said the case is the first time a large group of hospitals in a state has teamed up to take legal action against opioid firms. The hospitals are seeking monetary damages to cover the costs of treating people with opioid addictions.

The suit is just the latest legal action against opioid companies. There are about 2,000 such suits across the country filed by state and local governments, American Indian tribes, unions, hospitals and others seeking to hold the drug industry responsible for the opioid crisis.

HEATED TOBACCO-FDA DECISION

US sales OK’d for cigarette alternative that heats tobacco

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials will allow Philip Morris International to sell a cigarette alternative that heats tobacco without burning it.

But the Food and Drug Administration has not yet decided whether to allow the device, iQOS (EYE-kose), to be advertised as less harmful than cigarettes. Without that key marketing pitch, analysts expect limited use of the pen-like device.

The device is the centerpiece of the company’s effort to shift the shrinking market of U.S. smokers toward alternative tobacco products.

FDA regulators stressed Tuesday that the device is not safe, but studies submitted by the company did show it produces fewer toxic byproducts than traditional burning cigarettes. It will be sold in the U.S. by Altria, maker of Marlboro cigarettes, and subject to laws that ban television and radio advertising of cigarettes.

EPA-WEED KILLER

EPA reaffirms weed killer safe for users as court cases grow

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is reaffirming that a popular weed killer is safe for users, even as legal claims mount from people who blame the herbicide for their cancer.

The EPA’s draft findings Tuesday come after two recent U.S. court verdicts have awarded multimillion-dollar claims to men who blame glyphosate for their lymphoma. Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Roundup.

Bayer, which acquired Roundup-maker Monsanto last year, has reported U.S. lawsuits from 13,400 people over exposure to the weed killer.

The EPA’s draft findings in a periodic review conclude that glyphosate “is not likely to be carcinogenic to humans.”

Scientist Nathan Donley of the Center for Biological Diversity says the agency is relying on industry-backed studies and ignoring research that points to higher risks of cancer.

GOVERNMENT SEARCHES-ELECTRONIC DEVICES

US searches of phones, laptops at airports rising, suit says

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. government searches of travelers’ cellphones and laptops at airports and border crossings nearly quadrupled since 2015 and were being done for reasons beyond customs and immigration enforcement. That’s according to papers filed Tuesday in a federal lawsuit that claims scouring the electronic devices without a warrant is unconstitutional.

The government has vigorously defended the searches, which rose to 33,295 in fiscal 2018, as a critical tool to protect America. But the newly filed documents claim the scope of the warrantless searches has expanded to assist in enforcement of tax, bankruptcy, environmental and consumer protection laws, gather intelligence and advance criminal investigations.

MASSACHUSETTS GAMBLING-WYNN

Wynn Resorts fined $35M for misconduct allegations response

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gambling regulators have levied a $35 million fine on Wynn Resorts but allowed it to retain its casino license after failing to disclose allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission’s Tuesday decision clears the way for the opening of Encore Boston Harbor in June. The commission also fined CEO Matthew Maddox $500,000 and mandated an independent firm evaluate the company’s recent organizational changes.

The five-member panel deliberated privately for weeks after releasing an investigative report and holding hearings into what company officials knew about the misconduct allegations this month. Steve Wynn has denied the claims but resigned as CEO last year.

Nevada regulators earlier this year levied a $20 million fine on Wynn Resorts but also allowed it to retain its state license.

MEXICO-OIL COMPANY

Mexico’s oil company cuts theft, output still falling

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos company says it reduced fuel theft 79% in the first quarter, but continues to lose money and produce less crude.

The company is known as Pemex. It produced an average of 1.66 million barrels of crude a day in the first three months of 2019, down about 11% from 1.87 million barrels in the same period of 2018.

The company used tanker trucks to bypass pipelines tapped by fuel thieves, cutting fuel thefts 79% as compared to December. The company has also reportedly poured concrete atop some frequently tapped stretches of pipeline.

The company loses money due to high taxes and transfer payments. It said Tuesday that losses in the first quarter totaled 35.7 billion pesos, or about $1.84 billion at end-of-March exchange rates.

