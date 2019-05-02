FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks mixed as Fed steers clear of signaling rate cut

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate intact and steered clear of suggesting that a cut was possible this year. Trading was light with markets in Japan and mainland China closed.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate — which determines the cost of borrowing for individuals and businesses — in a range of 2.25% to 2.5% as expected.

Advertisement

Still, some traders had hoped the Fed would signal a rate cut to lift persistently low inflation to its 2% target rate. The Fed’s preferred 12-month inflation barometer is running at about 1.5%.

Over on Wall Street, stocks closed lower after climbing earlier in the day on strong earnings reports.

The broad S&P 500 index retreated 0.8% to 2,923.73 on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6% to 26,430.14 and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.6% to 8,049.64. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks shed 0.9% to 1,576.38.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil slipped below $63.50 per barrel.

The dollar rose against the yen and fell against the euro.

CAR-SHARING-REGULATION BATTLES

As car-sharing picks up in US, so do legislative battles

PHOENIX (AP) — Car-sharing apps that let people rent out their vehicles to strangers are growing in popularity in the U.S. But the people who rent cars through apps like Turo and GetAround don’t pay the taxes and surcharges that local governments and airports tack onto traditional rental cars.

That’s made them a target for rental car companies, airport authorities and others who say the upstart apps should face the same taxes and fees that come with rental cars.

At stake is hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue that cities and airports count on to pay for stadiums and convention centers or to fund police, fire and other general operations.

Car-sharing companies including Turo and GetAround function like Airbnb for vehicles, allowing people to rent out their cars when they’re not using them. Founded about a decade ago, they’ve taken off recently with the help of millions of dollars from venture capital firms and other investors.

That’s put them in conflict with the $42 billion-per-year rental car industry and the tourism and government agencies that tax it and regulate safety and consumer protections.

The battle is heating up in some three dozen state legislatures as well as the courts and offices of local tax authorities.

US-CUBA-LAWSUITS

Under Trump change, Cuba business partners can now be sued

MIAMI (AP) —People who lost properties after the Cuban revolution hope that, starting Thursday, they will be able to sue European and American companies doing business on their former properties.

That’s thanks to the Trump administration’s decision to activate a provision of the U.S. embargo on Cuba with the potential to affect foreign investment in Cuba for years to come. It allows Americans, and Cubans who later become Americans, to sue almost any company “trafficking” in property confiscated by Cuba.

Known as Title III of the 1996 Helms-Burton Act, the law contains exceptions for residential properties, properties worth less than $50,000 and properties linked to travel to Cuba deemed legal under U.S. law. Its activation Thursday could nonetheless generate dozens, even hundreds of lawsuits, along with trade fights between the U.S. on one side and countries including Spain, France and Britain on the other.

Lawyers and potential plaintiffs say they expect only a trickle of lawsuits at first due to the expense and complexity of filing litigation under a law that is being put into effect for the first time and touches on issues of international trade and sovereignty.

Suing is also expensive, with initial filing fees of more than $6,500 a case. There is also the difficulty and expense of proving ownership with old Cuban documents.

MARIJUANA LOUNGES-VEGAS

Vegas city officials approve marijuana consumption lounges

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Legal marijuana smokers will soon be able to find lounges where they can light up in Las Vegas — but not in casinos, not in places serving alcohol, and not on the resort-lined Las Vegas Strip.

The City Council on Wednesday approved what proponents dubbed “social use venues” in the downtown and urban core of Nevada’s sprawling casino playground.

The move answers a conundrum faced by adult tourists who have been able since July 2017 to buy marijuana for recreational use, but not consume it in public, in casinos or in hotel rooms.

It adds Las Vegas to a list of U.S. cities allowing pot lounges — currently headed by San Francisco but also other California towns, places in Alaska, and Denver. Colorado state clean air rules mean the Mile High City’s two bring-your-own lounges don’t allow pot smoking, but they do allow vaping.

City spokesman Jace Radke said it could take several months for the 20 or so licensed recreational marijuana sales dispensaries in Las Vegas to get permits to open hookah-style consumption lounges.

Lawmakers in surrounding Clark County who regulate the neon-lit Strip have considered allowing lounges but decided in February to await rules from the state.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Business and economic reports scheduled for today

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Labor Department releases first-quarter productivity data today and the Commerce Department issues its report on factory orders for March.

Also today, Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, reports this week’s average mortgage rates.

FEDERAL RESERVE

Fed foresees no rate hikes amid unusually low inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday and signaled that no rate hikes are likely in coming months amid signs of renewed economic health but unusually low inflation.

The Fed left its benchmark rate — which influences many consumer and business loans — in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%. The central bank’s low-rate policy has helped boost stock prices and supported a steadily growing economy whose outlook has brightened since late last year.

The Fed did make a technical adjustment to reduce the interest it pays banks on reserves as a way to keep its benchmark rate inside its approved range.

The decision Wednesday to make no change in the policy rate policy had been expected despite renewed pressure from President Donald Trump for the Fed to cut rates aggressively to help accelerate economic growth.

SMALLBIZ-HIRING

Small businesses extend streak of erratic job creation

NEW YORK (AP) — Small business hiring gained in April, extending a run of erratic job creation.

Payroll provider ADP’s monthly tally of small business hires showed companies added 77,000 jobs last month, a jump from an upwardly revised 20,000 in March and 30,000 in February.

ADP’s numbers, which reflect hiring at its customers who employ up to 49 workers, have fluctuated since last summer.

Business owners have been cautious, waiting until they have the revenue to justify the risk and expense of new hires.

MEDICARE FOR ALL

Budget office finds caveats to government-run health system

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional budget experts say moving to a government-run health care system like “Medicare for All” would be complicated and potentially disruptive for Americans.

The report Wednesday by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says among the risks are increased wait times and reduced access to care if there are not enough medical providers to meet an expected increased demand for services.

The CBO did not produce a cost estimate of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All bill or its House counterpart. Instead, the report lists pros and cons of changing the nation’s current mix of public and private health care financing to a system entirely paid for by the government.

Private payments from employers and individuals currently cover close to half of the U.S. health care bill.

BRITAIN-CLIMATE CHANGE

UK climate panel sets big goals: less meat, drive electric

LONDON (AP) — An independent committee that advises Britain on climate change says the country should target net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050, rapidly adopting policies to change everything from how people heat their homes to what they eat.

The report released Thursday by the Committee on Climate Change says it’s time for ambitious goals to curb emissions that cause climate change because “current policy is not enough.”

The group recommends increased electrification in Britain’s economy, developing hydrogen fuel technology and setting ambitious targets for carbon capture and storage.

It also calls for reduced consumption of meat and dairy products, changes in how farmers operate, and a requirement for only electric vehicles by 2035.

Environmental groups welcomed the findings, but the proposals could be seen as daunting to businesses and the government.

MASSACHUSETTS GAMBLING-WYNN

Casino panel hopes record $35M Wynn fine serves as deterrent

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts regulators say the record $35.5 million in fines imposed on Wynn Resorts and its CEO are meant to serve as a deterrent as the state’s casino industry takes shape.

State Gaming Commission Chair Cathy Judd-Stein said Wednesday she’s confident the panel struck the right balance in fining the company for failing to disclose years of allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn.

Casino experts say the fines levied Tuesday are the largest ever penalty by a state gambling regulatory agency.

The Nevada Gaming Commission in February levied a $20 million fine on Wynn Resorts that was the largest imposed at the time.

Jennifer Roberts, of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, says the penalty is more along the lines of fines imposed on casinos by the federal government for money laundering.

Wynn Resorts has said it’s weighing its legal options.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.