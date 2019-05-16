FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks climb again, turn higher for week

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks rose on Wall Street for the third day in a row, erasing the big plunge they took on Monday on worries about the worsening trade fight between the U.S. and China. Banks reversed course Thursday and helped lead the broad gains. Bank of America and Citigroup rose. Technology stocks were also big gainers.

The steady gains mark a turnaround from Monday, when stocks took a nosedive after Beijing issued retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.

Advertisement

Bond prices fell, sending yields higher.

HOME CONSTRUCTION

US home construction climbed 5.7% in April

WASHINGTON (AP) _ U.S. home construction rose in April, led by an uptick in single-family homes. The Commerce Department says homebuilding rose 5.7% last month. While construction of single-family homes increased 6.2%, that’s down 4.3% from a year earlier. Housing starts fell 2.5% from a year earlier, suggesting that would-be home buyers are facing a shortage of new houses.

Building of apartments and condominiums rose 2.3% and was up 1.4% from April 2018.

From March to April, housing starts surged 84.6% in the Northeast and 42% in the Midwest but fell 5.7% in the South and 5.5% in the West.

Housing permits, an indicator of future activity, rose 0.6%, the first uptick since December.

MORTGAGE RATES

US long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year average at 4.07%

WASHINGTON (AP) _ U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell slightly this week, marking a third straight week of declines as a continued inducement to purchasers in the spring homebuying season. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage eased to 4.07% from 4.10% last week.

By contrast, a year ago the benchmark rate stood at 4.61%.

The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans declined this week to 3.53% from 3.57% last week.

EARNS-WALMART

Walmart same store sales growth continues

NEW YORK (AP) _ Walmart topped Wall Street expectations with another quarter of same-store sales growth and profits. The company is reporting first-quarter net income of $3.84 billion. Adjusted earnings came to $1.13 per share. According to a survey of industry analysts by Zacks Investment Research, that beat per-share earnings projections by 11 cents.

The world’s largest retailer had revenue of $123.93 billion, missing forecasts for $125.33 billion.

Walmart Inc., based in Bentonville, Arkansas, stuck to its outlook for the year

TESLA CRASH

NTSB: Autopilot was in use before Tesla hit semitrailer

DETROIT (AP) _ The National Transportation Safety Board says Tesla’s Autopilot semi-autonomous driving system was in use when one of its cars drove beneath a semitrailer in Florida in March, killing the driver. The crash involving the Tesla Model 3 is strikingly similar to a 2016 crash near Gainesville, Florida, that also killed the driver.

In both cases, neither the system nor the drivers stopped before the cars ran into semitrailers. The March 1st crash in Delray Beach that killed 50-year-old Jeremy Beren Banner raises questions about the effectiveness of the system four years after it went on the market.

Tesla says Autopilot is a driver-assist system and that humans still need to be ready to intervene.

The March crash remains under investigation by the NTSB and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

ISRAEL-FACEBOOK

Facebook busts Israel-based campaign to disrupt elections

JERUSALEM (AP) — Facebook says it has identified and banned a private Israel-based influence campaign aimed at disrupting elections in various countries and has canceled dozens of accounts that engaged in spreading disinformation.

The tech giant purged 65 accounts, 161 pages and dozens of groups and four Instagram accounts. Many were linked to the Archimedes Group, a Tel Aviv-based political consulting and lobbying firm that boasts of its social media skills and ability to “change reality.” On its website, Archimedes presents itself as a consulting firm involved in campaigns for presidential elections.

Facebook says they primarily posed as political candidates and peddled fake news about elections, mostly in Sub-Saharan African countries, and scattered in parts of Southeast Asia and Latin America. Facebook says Archimedes had spent some $800,000 on fake ads and that its deceptive activity dated back to 2012.

Facebook has come under pressure to more aggressively and transparently tackle misinformation aimed at sowing division and confusion around elections, since the revelation that Russia used Facebook to sway the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

CHINA-TRADE

China criticizes US action against Huawei

BEIJING (AP) _ China’s government has criticized Washington for imposing export controls on tech giant Huawei (WAH’-way) and said it will “resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises” but gave no details.

A spokesman criticized “abuse of export control measures” after President Donald Trump signed an order that requires technology vendors to get approval for sales to Huawei.

Huawei is the biggest global maker of network gear for phone companies and has spent a decade fighting U.S. accusations it facilitates Beijing’s spying.

SYRIA-IRAQ-FLIGHTS

Iraqi airline set to resume flights to Syrian capital

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s Transport Ministry says Iraqi Airways is set to resume flights to the Syrian capital Damascus for the first time since the war there erupted in 2001.

It says the first fight will land at Damascus International Airport on Saturday, with the Iraqi transport minister on board.

Iraqi Airways will be the first international company to resume its flights to Damascus International Airport, which for years has been beset by war and blockade.

Only Syrian airlines remained operative at the airport, which kept organizing flights to most of Iraq’s airports.

Syria last month approved a request by Qatar Airways to fly through Syrian airspace. Airlines have avoided Syria since the war broke out, causing long detours.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.