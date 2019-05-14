US calls for ‘concrete actions’ against Maduro’s repression

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is calling on all nations “to be prepared to take concrete actions” to respond to repression by President Nicolas Maduro’s regime in Venezuela.

A statement Tuesday by the U.S. Mission to the United Nations did not elaborate on what actions it is seeking, but said that “the world is watching as the dire humanitarian crisis and assaults on basic human rights in Venezuela worsen by the day.”

The U.S. said it “raised alarm” over the May 8 detention of National Assembly First Vice President Edgar Zambrano during closed U.N. Security Council consultations Tuesday. It called his arrest “a major escalation” of Maduro’s crackdown on the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

The U.S. urged the international community to support Assembly President Juan Guadio’s call “for a peaceful democratic transition.”

