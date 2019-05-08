Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US files plans to raise tariffs on Chinese imports

May 8, 2019 11:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government has filed plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports from 10% to 25% Friday.

The filing by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative appeared Wednesday in the official Federal Register.

The tariff hike, to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time Friday, will escalate a year-long trade dispute with China. A Chinese delegation is coming to Washington Thursday and Friday to salvage negotiations.

The world’s two biggest economies are fighting over U.S. allegations that Beijing steals American technology, forces U.S. companies to hand over trade secrets and subsidizes Chinese tech companies in a drive to supplant American technological dominance.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Trump administration decided to hike the tariffs after accusing China of reneging on commitments it made in earlier talks.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.