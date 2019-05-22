Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Virginia airline founder charged with fraud, tax evasion

May 22, 2019 6:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who founded the defunct airline People Express has been indicted on fraud and tax evasion charges.

The Daily Press reports Michael D. Morisi was arrested Tuesday. He’s accused of defrauding creditors of nearly $448,000, using most of the money to pay himself and other airline executives months after the airline folded.

An indictment says the former executive director of Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport, Ken Spirito, arranged for public funds to guarantee that airline a $5 million credit line in July 2014.

The airline folded that September and stopped paying by the $4.5 million it owed TowneBank under the credit line. The airport was left to foot the bill, which it then paid with those public funds.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Spirito was arrested Monday and charged with violating federal finance laws.

___

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.