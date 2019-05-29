Listen Live Sports

Virginia public colleges agree to freeze tuition next year

May 29, 2019 7:06 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Every public college in Virginia is freezing tuition for the next school year for the first time in almost 20 years.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Longwood University recently became the last school to approve a tuition freeze.

Lawmakers included $57.5 million in this year’s state budget for colleges that agreed to freeze their tuition to share. Every school took them up on the offer. The funds were targeted for in-state tuition but six schools are also freezing out-of-state tuition. They are Christopher Newport University, George Mason University, Norfolk State University, Virginia Military Institute, Virginia Commonwealth University and Radford University.

A stronger-than-expected state economy helped give lawmakers hundreds of millions of dollars in additional funds to spend this year.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

