VMI won’t raise tuition, but military college’s fees rising

May 4, 2019 12:22 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Virginia Military Institute isn’t raising student tuition thanks to increased state funding to the country’s oldest state-supported military college.

The Lexington institution’s Board of Visitors decided Saturday to keep annual tuition for Virginia residents at nearly $9,300, and for non-Virginia cadets at about $36,000.

But fees will increase by $540 for room and board, auxiliary services, and quartermaster charges. Cadets are required to live in the VMI barracks throughout their studies, making room and board a required fee.

The higher fees will generate an additional $1.6 million, added to an extra $1.9 million in state funding. VMI’s budget for the fiscal year beginning in July is $96 million.

