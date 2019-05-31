Listen Live Sports

Warren: End policy barring indictment of sitting president

May 31, 2019 9:26 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren says that if she’s elected president, she’ll work to end the Justice Department policy that bars indictment of a sitting president.

The proposal from the Massachusetts senator comes days after special counsel Robert Mueller noted in a rare public statement that an existing Justice Department opinion prohibits the indictment of a sitting president.

Warren says she’d pick a department leader “who will reverse” that legal interpretation.

Warren came out for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump soon after the release of Mueller’s report on Russian election interference that also explored whether Trump obstructed the investigation.

More than a half-dozen Democratic presidential candidates have since called for the start of an impeachment inquiry.

