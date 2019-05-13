Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Warren says she’d appoint former teacher to education post

May 13, 2019 12:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren is pledging that if she’s elected president, her secretary of education “will be a former public school teacher who is committed to public education.”

Warren made the vow in an email to supporter on Monday ahead of remarks at a town hall with members of the American Federation of Teachers union. The Democratic presidential candidate and Massachusetts senator is a former special education teacher who often talks about her early hopes to work in education.

Warren’s promise to appoint a former teacher came as she jabbed President Donald Trump’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos, who has no teaching experience. DeVos has come under fire from Democrats for multiple decisions, including her move to ease regulations on for-profit colleges. But Warren noted that “this problem is bigger than Betsy DeVos.”

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.