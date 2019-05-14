Listen Live Sports

Washington state man accused of beating, waterboarding child

May 14, 2019 12:49 pm
 
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities have accused a man of beating and waterboarding his 7-year-old daughter.

The News Tribune reports the 27-year-old man was charged with second- and third-degree child assault in Pierce County Superior Court on Monday.

Charging documents say the man’s girlfriend told Lakewood police Sunday that he hit the child about 13 times with a belt to discipline her for lying and talking back.

Police say he then dragged the screaming child to the bathroom and held a wet cloth to her mouth.

According to the documents, he used a water bottle to pour water onto her face, causing the child to gag, cry and gasp for air.

The woman fled with the child to a convenience store and called police.

The newspaper did not name the man.

Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com

