The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Williamson reaches donor threshold for presidential debate

May 9, 2019 5:36 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Best-selling author and spiritual leader Marianne Williamson says she’s reached the donor threshold to qualify for the Democratic presidential debates that begin next month.

Williamson’s campaign announced Thursday that she had received donations from at least 65,000 people, qualifying her for the first two Democratic debates for the 2020 presidential race.

She says in a statement that she’s “grateful to the many people who took it upon themselves to help create this significant achievement.”

The Democratic National Committee will allow candidates to reach the stage by either meeting the donor threshold or by receiving at least 1% support in three reputable national or early nominating state polls.

Williamson is among a field of over 20 candidates vying for the Democratic nomination.

