Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Woman loses appeal in vodka death of disabled child

May 17, 2019 12:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont woman convicted of manslaughter in the death of her disabled son, who had vodka poured into his feeding tube, has lost an appeal over her manslaughter conviction.

Melissa Robitille (ROH’-bah-teye), of Hardwick, was sentenced in 2017 to four to 12 years in prison. Robitille had been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 alcohol poisoning death of her 13-year-old son, Isaac.

Prosecutors said Robitille and her boyfriend, Walter Richters, poured vodka in her son’s feeding tube to keep him quiet. The boy later died.

Robitille had appealed to the Vermont Supreme Court, arguing that the state produced insufficient evidence to support a conviction, among other factors.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

The Vermont Supreme Court on Friday disagreed.

Richters was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the death.

___

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.