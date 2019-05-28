Listen Live Sports

Youth wing urges German far right to change tack on climate

May 28, 2019 5:58 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin youth wing of the far-right Alternative for Germany is urging party leaders to stop denying that man-made pollution contributes to climate change.

The Young Alternative’s branch in the capital said Tuesday that climate change and environmental protection appear to have affected voters’ choices in the European Parliament elections.

The environmentalist Green party almost doubled its share of the vote in Germany to 20.5%, while Alternative for Germany received 11%.

The youth wing in Berlin said: “For us it’s indisputable that the climate is changing and pollutants, such as those in car emissions, aren’t good for humans or the environment.” Senior party officials have in the past blamed global warming on the sun.

The party’s national executive declined to immediately comment.

