The Associated Press
 
...

2 St. Louis officers hurt in motorcade for fallen officer

June 27, 2019 7:22 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two Missouri police officers have been injured after their motorcycles clipped each other and crashed as they escorted the body of a fallen police officer to a funeral home.

KMOV-TV reports that St. Charles County Police Chief David Todd says both officers hurt Thursday during the motorcade for slain Officer Michael Langsdorf are expected to be OK.

He says one officer from his department may be hospitalized overnight after reportedly hitting his head and suffering a possible broken leg. He says the other officer, who is from the Webster Groves Police Department, is expected to be discharged.

Langsdorf, who was from the of the North County Police Cooperative, was killed Sunday after responding to a bad check case in the St. Louis County town of Wellston. A suspect is charged with first-degree murder. Langsdorf’s funeral is Monday.

