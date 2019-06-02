Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
2nd day of jury selection at Chinese scholar slaying trial

June 4, 2019 12:14 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge in central Illinois will continue vetting would-be jurors at the death penalty trial of a former University of Illinois student charged with killing a visiting Chinese scholar.

Tuesday will be the second day of a process to pick a jury to hear evidence against 29-year-old Brendt Christensen. Jury selection is expected to last into next week.

Those who categorically oppose capital punishment or who believe it should be imposed on someone convicted of killing without expectation can’t serve as jurors in federal death-penalty cases.

Twenty-six-year-old Yingying Zhang disappeared June 9, 2017, as she ran late to sign an apartment lease off campus. Prosecutors say Christensen lured her into his car and later killed her.

The Associated Press

