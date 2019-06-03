Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

3rd South Carolina airman dies in as many weeks

June 3, 2019 3:18 pm
 
< a min read
SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (AP) — Officials at a South Carolina military installation say a third airman has died in as many weeks.

Authorities at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter tell news outlets 30-year-old Senior Airman Aaron Hall died Saturday morning from “health complications” at Prisma Richland Hospital in Columbia.

Hall was assigned to the 20th Component Maintenance Squadron and served as a 20th CMS Electronic Warfare Systems journeyman. Officials say he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 2015 and had been stationed at Shaw since last year.

Hall is the third Shaw airman to die in as many weeks. Officials say Senior Airman Jose Llanes was found dead May 21 after being reported missing for three days. Senior Airman Amalia Joseph died May 26 also from health complications.

