Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

4 Maryland medical board leaders resign amid scandal

June 7, 2019 8:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Four top executives of the University of Maryland Medical System’s board have resigned amid the continuing investigation into board financial arrangements that led Baltimore’s previous mayor to resign.

The Baltimore Sun reports the resignations announced Thursday include chief administrative officer Jerry Wollman, chief compliance officer Christine Bachrach, chief performance improvement officer Keith Persinger and the system’s primary lawyer, Megan Arthur. The changes are effective June 21.

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh was a former board member who left her mayoral post last month amid investigations into whether she sold self-published books to the system to disguise hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks. Three other members resigned last month, including former board chairman Stephen Burch.

The Sun says the four workers this month weren’t immediately reached for comment.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.