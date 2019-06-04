Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

61 arrested at tenant protection protest at NY state Capitol

June 4, 2019 6:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sixty-one people have been arrested after protesters frustrated by the slow movement of proposals to strengthen tenant protections blocked access to the Senate and Assembly chambers in the New York state Capitol.

The group marched through the Capitol chanting protests Tuesday before blocking the legislative doors. They were charged with disorderly conduct.

Two of those arrested were also charged with third-degree assault for allegedly hitting the Assembly sergeant-at-arms.

The state law governing rent control and rent stabilization rules in the New York City area are set to expire later this month.

Advertisement

While lawmakers are expected to renew the law, the protesters said they want stronger protections and possibly a statewide law.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Democrat-led Legislature is scheduled to adjourn June 19.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Anniversary Commemorations

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.