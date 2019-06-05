Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Agency says man killed at US border was smuggling Chinese

June 5, 2019 7:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old U.S. citizen who died in a shootout with border inspectors in San Diego was bringing two Chinese men into the country illegally.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday that the man fired at officers several times after refusing to pull aside for inspection. The Chinese men — ages 18 and 27 — were found unharmed inside the vehicle.

San Diego police identify the driver as Travis James Eckstein.

Police say seven CBP officers were involved in the shooting Monday night, none of them injured.

Advertisement

All vehicle and pedestrian traffic into the United States was suspended for about 30 minutes after the shooting. San Ysidro is the nation’s busiest border crossing, separating San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 DC CloudWeek
6|5 3rd International Cancer Conference and...
6|5 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.